For THE COURIER-POST
MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the South Fork Recreation Area will be closed to public use beginning Monday, March 22.
The area will be closed for about two weeks to accommodate public safety. The boat ramp will be utilized as a staging area to mobilize and assemble transport and work barge units, and to stage heavy equipment in preparation of erosion work and protection that will be occurring in the area. When mobilization is completed, and the boat ramp is no longer needed to stage equipment, the area will re-open for public use.
More information is available by calling the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097, following USACE on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or emailing them at MarkTwainInfo@usace.army.mil.