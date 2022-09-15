Teigen named National Merit Semifinalist

Hannibal High School senior Katelynn Teigen was recently named a National Merit Semifinalist by the National Merit Scholarship Program. The honor is for students who show exceptional ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The group of 16,000 students selected for the honor represent less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors. 

