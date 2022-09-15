Teigen named National Merit Semifinalist

HANNIBAL — Hannibal High School senior Katelynn Teigen has been selected as a National Merit Semifinalist, among more than 16,000 students receiving the honor from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
The National Merit Scholarship Program honors individual students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The nationwide pool of over 16,000 Semifinalists represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.