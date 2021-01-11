HANNIBAL — Two New London teens suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, in Ralls County south of Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 16-year-old male juvenile was driving a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser on Orchard Road five miles south of Hannibal when he used the emergency brake to avoid a deer in the road.
The vehicle went off the left side of the road and overturned, stopping on its top in a field. Both the driver and passenger, James L. Ali, 17, were wearing seat belts.
They were treated and released at the scene by Marion County Ambulance personnel. Also assisting at the scene was the Ralls County Sheriff's Department.