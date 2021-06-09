BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A teenage driver was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle accident involving a train in Pike County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the collision occurred at 8:40 a.m., June 8, on County Road 459, south of U.S. 54.
A 2012 Honda Civic was being driven northbound by a 17-year-old female from Curryville while a Kansas City Southern Railway Company train, operated by 49-year-old Michael L. Swanson of Kansas City, Mo., was westbound.
According to the accident report, the driver of the Honda did not check the tracks prior to attempting to cross and pulled into the path of the train which struck the car.
The driver of the Honda, who was wearing a safety device, suffered serious injuries. She was flown to the Columbia Regional Health Center.