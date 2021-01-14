SAVERTON, Mo. — A teen passenger was left with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Ralls County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 13, on Mo. 79, 0.5 of a mile south of Saverton.
A 2007 GMC Sierra was being driven by 24-year-old Cade M. Bergman of New London while a 2002 Dodge Stratus was being operated by 18-year-old Lesley E. Ostrander of Louisiana. Both vehicles were southbound.
According to the accident report the Dodge was overtaking the GMC when the Dodge ran off the left side of the road and began to skid. The Dodge returned to the road and struck the GMC. Both vehicles ran off the left side of the highway and overturned.
Injured in the mishap was a 15-year-old female from Louisiana, who was a passenger in the Dodge. The juvenile, who was wearing a safety device, refused treatment at the scene.