MADISON, Mo. — A teen-aged male was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in Monroe County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred at 2:40 p.m., July 22, on Route K, 4 miles northwest of Madison.
A 1999 Ford Ranger was being driven east by a 16-year-old male from Cairo.
According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road where it overturned. The driver, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Monroe County ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia.