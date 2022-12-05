BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Bowling Green teen sustained minor injuries in a rollover accident on Sunday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old driver was traveling east at 11:03 a.m. on Route E in a 2012 GMC Sierra, south of Route C when she experienced a medical incident. The accident report stated the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, then struck a ditch and a culvert and overturned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.