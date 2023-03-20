PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra teen sustained moderate injuries on Sunday when she fell from a UTV and was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 15-year-old female was operating a 2014 Kubota RTV X900 UTV at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, traveling South on Breckenridge St. when the accident occurred.
The accident report stated the UTV was followed by a 2007 Lincoln MKZ, driven by a 16-year-old male. Both vehicles were making a left turn, and a 14-year-old female passenger fell from the UTV. She was struck by the Lincoln.
The UTV's passenger was transported by Survival Flight to St. Louis Childrens Hospital.
She was not wearing a helmet.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Palmyra Police Department, Marion County Sheriff's Department and the Marion County Ambulance District.
