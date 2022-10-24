HANNIBAL — A Hannibal teen was moderately injured in a rollover accident that occurred Friday afternoon outside of Hannibal.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old teenager was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt north at 1:10 p.m. Friday on Route H, six miles west of Hannibal.
According to the accident report, the motorist swerved to avoid an object in the roadway. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
The driver was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
She was wearing a seat belt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Marion County Sheriff's Department, Ralls County Sheriff's Department, Palmyra Rural Fire Department and Marion County Ambulance District.
