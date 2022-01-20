HANNIBAL — The CHART (Community Health Assistance Resource Team) Teen Task Force is gearing up for the 25th Teen Health Fair, with a full slate of interactive activities, prizes, music and set from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Dr. Sandra Ahlum, chairperson of the CHART Teen Task Force, said the free event is open to youth in schools, scouting groups, church youth groups and families in Clark, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls and Shelby counties, with grant money available to cover busing costs. Teens can take a punch card around to each of the booths, where they receive a punch after performing an interactive activity. A card with 20 punches can be turned in for the chance to win a wide variety of prizes.
“Teens and their parents can experience a variety of educational booths and demonstrations which can enhance asset development and a healthy lifestyle,” Ahlum said.
Food will include pizza from Papa John’s, apples, cheese sticks, cereal bars donated by General Mills, cookies and beverages, including Pepsi products and chocolate or white milk. Visitors who choose milk can enter for a drawing to win one of the stuffed cows on hand.
Community Coordinator Leigh Ann Buckman said there are 31 booths set for the fair. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will bring the convincer sled, which teaches the importance of seat belt safety. Marion County Ambulance District, Hannibal Police Department and Hannibal Fire Department are returning, and health agencies will include Clarity Healthcare, NECAC Family Planning and Mark Twain Behavioral Health.
A new participant this year is Foster Adopt Connect in Marion County, Bergman said. Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Martial Arts will have a booth and lead an interactive self-defense breakout session at 12:30 p.m.Mark Twain Lake, Air Evac, Girl Scouts and The Child Center will all have booths set up, along with the popular hair care booth and booths from other agencies.
“We’ve just got lots of fun booths — all will be interactive for kids to participate with to get their punch,” she said. “They have to participate with the booth and do an activity or answer questions at that booth before they are able to get their card punched.”
Claudia Buckman, CHART Teen Task Force treasurer, said numerous local businesses and merchants donated physical and monetary prizes for participants to win. And Ahlum said chances are very good for winning a prize once all 20 punches are filled on the card. A DJ will provide music.
Buckman said CHART Teen Task Force members, presenters and participants missed the fair, which was canceled due to the pandemic last year. All youth and accompanying guests must wear masks for safety, and the booths’ layout will be spread out.
Buckman looks forward to teens getting the chance to have fun and learn healthy practices. Ahlum stressed how CHART Teen Task Force members and partners work together to make a positive impact on youth’s lives.
“Overall, we want to have more information for teens and their parents about health and safety,” she said.
Hannibal Regional Hospital will have a booth set up to emphasize COVID, vaccinations and their benefits and how people can protect themselves. Ahlum said the vaccination rate for youth five to 11 years old is still very low, and information about the safety and free cost of vaccines will be shared with youth and family members.
Prizes for this year’s fair include several pairs of designer sunglasses, quality school apparel, Apple gift cards, gift cards for local businesses and restaurants, family memberships to the YMCA and cash. There will be a grand prize of $100 cash.
“We’ve had some really nice stories that teachers have relayed to us later on, about how people appreciate the prizes — some that had never gone out to eat before and got a certificate for that.” Buckman said, noting there is a full comforter and pillow set prize again this year. “We had a little girl that just cried because she was so happy to get one of those.”
Ahlum said everyone involved is excited for the chance to bring the Teen Health Fair back. Volunteers and partnering agencies are excited to be back together working toward a common goal.
“Everyone wants to be able to help with health and safety for teens, and everyone has their own niche — whether it’s safety with no alcohol and driving, putting your cell phone down,” she said. Bergman said the group atmosphere is rewarding each year.
“I think it’s fun to see all the kids coming from different schools getting together, because I work in a lot of the school in all the seven counties, and I never get to see any more than one group at a time,” she said. “So, it’s fun to see them all come together and be at the same event.”
Hannibal Parks and Recreation and CHART Teen Task Force are the co-sponsors of the Teen Health Fair. Area individuals and businesses provided support, with sponsors including the Riedel Foundation, Evening Kiwanis Club, Healthy Blue and Homestate.
More information is available by calling Bergman at 573-822-4271.
