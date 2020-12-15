Teen arrested on weapons charge

HANNIBAL — A report of a gunshot Monday evening resulted in a Hannibal suspect facing a weapons charge.
Officers with the Hannibal Police Department received a call at about 9:36 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the 100 block of Collins St for a report of a gunshot. Witnesses told police they saw two males flee the area.
Officers contacted Peyton R. Worrell, 17, of Hannibal, and a male juvenile in the 100 block of North Maple St. Officers recovered a handgun from Worrell and a BB gun that appeared to be a realistic handgun from the juvenile. Worrell and the juvenile were arrested.
Worrell was taken to the Marion County Jail pending formal charges. The juvenile was taken to the Hannibal Police Department and later released by a 10th Circuit Juvenile Officer to a guardian.
A warrant was issued by the Circuit Court of Marion County Associate Division on Tuesday, Dec. 15, charging Worrell with unlawful use of a firearm while intoxicated. Worrell remains in the Marion County Jail with a $10,000 cash or surety bond.