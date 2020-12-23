Teamwork vital in Salvation Army campaign

HANNIBAL — Community generosity and teamwork have resulted in $78,157 being raised so far toward the $104,000 goal for this year's Hannibal Salvation Army Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign goal.
Mini-bucket blitz events, virtual giving, donations by text message and community events like the Toys for Tots and food distribution event have all combined to bring the goal closer. Hannibal Salvation Army Caseworker Amanda Bowen said there are many ways to support the Salvation Army's efforts, even after the jingle of bells and the signature red kettles have been taken down.
Monetary and food donations can be brought in any time to locations like the Hannibal Salvation Army Family Store and Emergency Services office. Bowen said monetary donations stay entirely in the community, and can be made out to either the Hannibal Salvation Army or the Quincy Salvation Army. Donors can specify if they want to support specific outreach like the food bank or emergency services like rent or utility assistance.
"We have an outpouring of support in our community. That's one of the beautiful things about Hannibal," Bowen said. "The nice thing about the bucket blitzes and the red kettles is it gives us an opportunity to meet the people who make what we're able to do possible."
Local organizations have teamed up with the Hannibal Salvation Army to provide needed services — Bowen said Douglass Community Services Community Outreach Initiatives Director Stacey Nicholas, Hannibal Parks & Recreation staff and other volunteers assisted as the Salvation Army gave out more than 800 food boxes and more than 1,600 children received Christmas gifts.
Bowen stressed the donations make a difference throughout the year, and she pointed out she has never seen more homelessness or need for utility assistance.
“We are grateful for the kindness and generosity that the community has shown The Salvation Army this Christmas season,” Development Director Patty Douglas said. “While the red kettles will only be out until Christmas Eve, there will be several weeks left in our campaign. We know that with the help of the Hannibal area community, we will be able to reach our goal and continue doing the most good in the coming year. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!”
Emma Robbins has been ringing bells for the Salvation Army for 14 years. Bowen said Robbins rings her bell near the red kettle regardless of the weather conditions, telling everyone who passes "Merry Christmas and God bless you."
Robbins looks forward to the opportunity to serve every Christmas season
"I love it. It's my labor of love for the community," she said.
Donation opportunities are available by visiting the Hannibal Salvation Army Family Store at 200A Steamboat Shopping Center, texting DONATEHANNIBAL to 24365. The Hannibal Salvation Army is also accepting PayPal payments (@SALVATIONARMYQCYHAN) and Venmo (@TSAQCYHAN).
More information about the Tree of Lights Campaign and Hannibal Salvation Army programs is available by visiting hannibalsalvationarmy.com or their Facebook page.