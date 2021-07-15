HANNIBAL — Crews of volunteers were busy installing drywall at the new Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity home at 250 N. Hawkins Ave., clearing some significant hurdles to have the house on track so Sabrina Abbey and her children, Emmalee and Kolby, can move in by Christmas Day.
Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Committee Chairperson Kevin Knickerbocker talked about how dedicated teamwork each day has kept the project moving forward. At first, it looked like windows wouldn’t come until September due to material shortages and rising costs, but Knickerbocker said they found another supplier and fitted the windows. And one of the biggest milestones was getting the roof on the building.
The process went smoothly, with a large team including volunteers from the Hannibal Community Supervision Center. Knickerbocker previously worked as district administrator, and he maintains a partnership with the center.
“When we were doing that big job, I was able to get some guys that volunteered to come help us put on that roof. We would not have been able to get it done in that short a period of time without all of our regular volunteers coming together and getting some extra volunteer help,” Knickerbocker said. “It’s everybody coming together to get one job done.”
At first, the team planned to hire a team to install shingles on the roof. But a team of three volunteers from the Hannibal Community Supervision Center stepped up to perform the task. The volunteers had previous roofing experience, and they started one morning at 8 a.m., installing all the shingles in a single day.
“They really had some good skills, and they worked hard, and it was all volunteer,” Knickerbocker said. “Realistically, that saved us a significant amount of money. And any time we can save money, that savings gets passed on to the homeowner who’s going to have this house.”
Additionally, a donor provided the shingles for the project. When the total cost for the home goes down, the loan amount is reduced as well. Knickerbocker said costs for material like plywood have risen, but the project received a big cost savings on lumber because the 2x4s for all the wall studs were donated by 2x4s for Hope. Early in the construction process, people wrote inspirational messages on each board before they were used.
The home has electricity, siding, soffits and vents for the HVAC system in place. The crews planned to have the drywall installed on the ceilings by noon Wednesday. Now that the windows and roof are installed and the home is weathertight, drywall can be installed in each room of the house.
The team was busy inside on Wednesday, carefully placing sheets of drywall for the ceilings in each room. Outside, landscaping is planned for the front yard and repair work is slated for the sidewalk. Out back, a patio will soon be poured, along with a driveway and steps.
Knickerbocker said Abbey is very appreciative and excited to move her family into their new home, and he shared in the sentiment.
“I feel really good about it. It’s really great to see the volunteers all coming together and working together for a good cause. You come to the job site, and everybody’s in a good mood, and everybody’s jumping in, helping each other out and working together.
“I know the guys I have brought up from the Hannibal Community Supervision Center, they’re really enjoying being here, working with our other regular volunteers, and I think this is something that’s really good for them. They get to get out and hang out with a bunch of guys who treat them like part of the regular crew. They’re just here helping and volunteering like everybody else is,” Knickerbocker said.
In January, the application process begins for the next family. They will invest 300 hours of sweat equity as they perform tasks along with the volunteers as the home is constructed. Knickerbocker encouraged families to contact Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity, as they strive to receive as many applications as possible.
More information or an application are available by sending a message on the the Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity Facebook page.