NEW LONDON, Mo. — When New London resident Carol Miller answered her door Wednesday morning, she received an unexpected delivery just in time to provide a helping of Thanksgiving cheer.
Stephanie Dunker, North East Community Action (NECAC) Ralls County service coordinator, and Ralls County Sheriff's Department Corporal Shaun Shadwell paid a surprise visit to Miller, as part of a collaborative effort to bring 15 complete Thanksgiving dinners to people throughout Ralls County.
After Dunker helped place perishable items in the refrigerator, Miller gave Dunker a big hug with tears of joy in her eyes.
"I am so thankful and blessed. Thank you!" she said, expressing her happiness for Dunker's efforts in the community. "I love you. She's such a good human being in New London and Ralls County."
Before the team set out in patrol vehicles, Dunker and several members of the Ralls County Sheriff's Department worked together to pack boxes with turkeys, pies, vegetables, rolls, milk and a variety of food items for preparing a Thanksgiving feast.
County Market provided the turkeys and boxes, milk was purchased from Walmart and several of the other food items came from the food pantry in NECAC's Ralls County Service Center.
Dunker said this was the first time she and members of the Ralls County Sheriff's Department embarked on meal deliveries like this, but they have partnered on several previous occasions throughout the year for other outreach efforts.
"It's definitely something I can't do by myself, by any means. Part of it is you've got to find the strengths in the community and the strengths in other people and use those strengths to better the community," she said.
"Together, we are more," Sheriff Brad Stinson added.
Dunker said the recipients lived throughout the county, including the communities of New London, Center and Perry. She received requests from some families, other decisions were based on need and Dunker selected other families based on what she had learned while working with them during the past year.
"I'm happy to be able to provide the same experience that we get to experience on Thanksgiving — eating with our family, having a warm meal, being able to not have to worry about where something's coming from," she said.
Dunker hoped to renew the team effort next year, with a goal of providing meals to even more families.
Stinson was thrilled for the chance to work with Dunker, and he commended the Center Food Pantry for its efforts to reach out to those in need.
He said Dunker has maintained a close partnership with members of his department to help in the community. Not long ago, they assisted a veteran who was having problems with the furnace at his home.
"You have our heart in the Sheriff's office, trying to serve the community, and you have Stephanie's heart, who tries to help those in need — and we just work well together," he said.
Brent Engel, public information officer for NECAC, said the endeavor was a great continuation of the existing food pantry, which is available any time the Service Center is open.
Engel said a "Hunger Banquet" is planned for the future in Hannibal. Community members come together, with some people receiving a full meal while others receive soup and crackers. The goal is to spotlight the local disparity in access to food, along with explaining some of the facts about hunger and how it can be found anywhere — almost every school district in the region has a large number of students who qualify for free or reduced lunches.
"It's a matter of pride that people don't step up and say I'm hungry and I need help. So, they're kind of out there on their own, just trying to get by," Engel said. "It's heartbreaking. Hunger shouldn't happen in America, so we're doing everything we can in Northeast Missouri to try to make sure that more families have food."
