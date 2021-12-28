TAYLOR, Mo. — A Taylor teenager suffered moderate injuries Monday afternoon in a one-vehicle mishap in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4 p.m., Dec. 27, on private property located at 397 County Road 307.
Involved in the crash was a 2021 Coleman all terrain minibike driven by a 13-year-old female from Taylor.
According to the accident report when the driver attempted to stop the vehicle overturned and ejected the driver.
The injured teen, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Marion County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
