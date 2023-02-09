LINCOLN, Neb. — A student from Taylor, Mo. has been honored for academic achievement during tall 2022 semester with inclusion in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln dean's list.
Jared Kevin DeHaan, of Taylor, is a senior in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, majoring in agricultural and environmental sciences communication. DeHaan is among more than 6,900 students who were named to the deans' list for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
