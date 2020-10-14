HANNIBAL — Jonathan Norman plans to put his tattoo expertise to use to support the Northeast Missouri Humane Society and their forthcoming shelter with a tattoo fundraiser with an animal theme on Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, at Two Fathoms Tattoo, 613 Broadway.
Norman and his girlfriend, Madyson Leake, enjoy volunteering in local animal shelters. When he discovered the forthcoming NEMOHS shelter was funded through donations raised by their capital campaign, Norman contacted his friend and NEMOHS Board President Elise Blue about having a tattoo fundraiser with dozens of examples of animal-themed artwork. In addition to tattoos, vendors will be on site, a donation box will be set up for animal lovers who don’t wish to get a tattoo and a separate room in the back of the studio will have animals ready for adoption.
“Jonathan is an amazing tattoo artist, and he came to us with this idea,” Blue said, stressing Norman will donate 100% of the profits during the weekend event to the NEMOHS. “This is such an amazing opportunity for us, and we are so very thankful for what he’s doing for the shelter.”
In addition to the tattoo designs Norman has prepared — including cats, dogs, horses, birds, pawprints and hearts — patrons may bring in a custom design which may result in additional cost based on the size and complexity. The tattoos will be on the arms and legs only, with a maximum of three colors and prices ranging from $60 to $100 based on size. Norman said the guidelines will encourage an efficient process without rushing the experience for each person receiving a new tattoo.
Norman will be working with fellow tattoo artist Jordan Metz from Springfield, and everyone will be wearing masks and allowing ample space for social distancing. Patrons must wear masks as well, and there will be disposable masks available along with masks for sale, with proceeds going to the NEMOHS.
Last Friday was a special day for Norman and Leake, who had been looking for an animal while they volunteered in area shelters. Blue brought the dog they chose and named “Matilda” to Norman, since he wasn’t able to make it to the shelter during his business hours.
“An adopted dog is just so grateful for the home — if you spend any time in a shelter, it’s kind of hard to leave an animal, you know?” Norman said.
Norman is looking forward to the opportunity to use his creativity and team up with fellow members of the community to make a difference for the NEMOHS. More information is available by visiting the Northeast Missouri Humane Society or Two Fathoms Tattoo Facebook pages or by emailing jonathan16norman@gmail.com.