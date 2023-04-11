HANNIBAL — The NEMO Humane Society (NEMOHS) is gearing up for a unique fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday
"We have been blessed to have a local tattoo artist, Jonathan Norman, owner of Two Fathoms Tattoo, hosting a tattoo fundraiser for the Northeast Missouri Humane Society. He and his crew and guest artists will be in to help us raise money for the Humane Society," said NEMOHS Executive Director Elise Blue.
The event will start at noon Saturday and Sunday. As in the past two years, the event will be conducted with a first come, first serve policy. Fifty percent of the proceeds go directly to the shelter.
Several rules apply, and participants will discover all the details when they show up at Two Fathoms Tattoo, 613 Broadway. Flash will be released the week of the event. There will be over 200 designs to choose from. Tattoos will be limited in size so that organizers may accommodate the most amount of people for the fundraiser.
Only legs and arms will be tattooed during the event. There will be five artists this year instead of three, with the hope of a larger turnout this year. There is over 50 years of experience between them all.
This will be third year for the highly successful event. During the first year, about $2,000. More than $3,000 was raised the second year.
