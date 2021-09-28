STAFF REPORT
PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra’s Main Street will be filled with great food, musical entertainment, children’s activities, crafts, a car and tractor show and just plain old-fashioned fun from 5-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, as part of the 14th Annual Taste of Palmyra.
A variety of food, from hearty meals to decadent desserts, will be available to satisfy every palate. Craft vendors will be offering treasures large and small, old and new. Heritage Seekers will share glimpses of Palmyra history.
Visitors can get a “taste” of the best in the Antique Tractor Show sponsored by B&S Insurance and the Antique/Classic Car Show sponsored by Bud’s Paint & Body Shop. Both take place during the event. Entry forms are available online at www.showmepalmyra.com.
Trick-or-treaters will want to come in costume for Trunk-or-Treat, starting in front of Palmyra’s Fire House at 5 p.m. and ending at 6 p.m. After trunk-or-treating, kids can make their way up the street as many vendors and Main Street businesses offer Trick-or-Treat. Palmyra Parents As Teachers will have corn pools and pumpkin pounding for preschoolers. B&S Insurance will sponsor a pedal pull. Palmyra United Methodist Church will offer an opportunity for kids to test their skills at frisbee golf.
The Entertainment Stage will feature Philadelphia-born Carson Bock and a performance by the Palmyra Panther Pom Pom Squad.
Vendor forms are available at www.showmepalmyra.com. Event sponsorships are still available for $125 each.
“Come and see all we have to offer!” Event coordinator Stephanie Cooper summed it all up. “We have a great family evening planned for you.”
Everyone is invited to join in the fun of the 2021 Taste of Palmyra on Monday, Oct. 18. The rain makeup date will be Tuesday, Oct. 19.