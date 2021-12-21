MARSHALL, Mo. — Mika Taganeca-Wallace, of Hannibal, received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Exercise Science during December graduation celebrations at Missouri Valley College.
Missouri Valley College, located in Marshall, Mo., conferred 50 degrees for 2021 December graduates.
More information about Missouri Valley College is available by contacting 660-831-4114 or emailing admissions@moval.edu.
