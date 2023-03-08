Sydnor to face jury trial in drug case

HANNIBAL — A July jury trial has been scheduled for a Hannibal woman facing a charge of first-degree drug trafficking.
Erica R. Sydnor, 35, of Hannibal, appeared before Marion County Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd for a hearing on Friday, March 3 in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court. Shepherd scheduled a jury trial for 8 a.m. Monday, July 17. Sydnor is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20.
Christopher Terrell represented the defendant. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represented the state.
A warrant was issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Sydnor with a felony count of first-degree drug trafficking. The charge is the result of an investigation by officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES) regarding the sale of fentanyl.
Hannibal police officers conducted a search warrant Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 2100 block of Hope St. Officers found a substance they believed to be fentanyl. Sydnor was arrested as a result of the investigation and placed on a 24-hour hold.
Sydnor remains lodged in the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.
