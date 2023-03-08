Sydnor to face jury trial in drug case

Sydnor

HANNIBAL — A July jury trial has been scheduled for a Hannibal woman facing a charge of first-degree drug trafficking.

Erica R. Sydnor, 35, of Hannibal, appeared before Marion County Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd for a hearing on Friday, March 3 in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court. Shepherd scheduled a jury trial for 8 a.m. Monday, July 17. Sydnor is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20.

