Sydnor faces arraignment in drug trafficking case

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal woman will appear in Marion County Circuit Court for an arraignment hearing related to a charge of drug trafficking.
Erica R. Sydnor, 35, of Hannibal, appeared before Marion County Associate Judge John Jackson for a preliminary hearing on Monday, Feb. 6. Christopher Terrell represented the defendant. Marion County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Gareth Cooksey represented the state.
Sydnor is scheduled to appear for arraignment before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.
A warrant was issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Sydnor with a felony count of first-degree drug trafficking. The charge is the result of an investigation by officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES) regarding the sale of fentanyl.
Hannibal police officers conducted a search warrant Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 2100 block of Hope St. Officers found a substance they believed to be fentanyl. Sydnor was arrested as a result of the investigation and placed on a 24-hour hold.
Sydnor remains lodged in the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.
