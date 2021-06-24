Hannibal, MO (63401)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall near an inch.