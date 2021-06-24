HANNIBAL — Due to inclement weather, both sessions of swim lessons on Thursday, June 24 will be postponed until Tuesday, June 29.
The Hannibal Aquatic Center will remain closed Thursday and will reopen at noon Friday, June 25, weather permitting.
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall near an inch.
Updated: June 24, 2021 @ 11:34 am
HANNIBAL — Due to inclement weather, both sessions of swim lessons on Thursday, June 24 will be postponed until Tuesday, June 29.
The Hannibal Aquatic Center will remain closed Thursday and will reopen at noon Friday, June 25, weather permitting.