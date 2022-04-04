HANNIBAL — Signup is open for swim lessons at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.
Jenna McDonald, Aquatic Center director, encouraged parents to sign up as soon as possible.
“We can only serve a certain number of swimmers and the classes fill up quickly,” she said.
Swim lessons will be:
- Session 1 — 11-11:40 a.m. June 13-16 and June 20-23
- Session 2 — 6:10-6:50 p.m. June 13-16 and June 20-23
- Session 3 — 6:10-6:50 p.m. July 11-14 and July 18-21
Online registration is available at https://hannibalparks.recdesk.com/Community/Home
Registration deadline for the first session is Friday, June 8, but the registration will close when all 24 slots are filled. Children must be at least four years old to participate.
The Aquatic Center will open Saturday, May 28, weather permitting, with hours of noon to 6 p.m.
