HANNIBAL — An employee of the Hannibal Aquatic Center has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The employee is safely isolating at home.
The employee last worked at the Aquatic Center on July 26.
As an abundance of caution, the last night of swim lessons at the Aquatic Center, Thursday, July 29, was canceled.
Employees of the Hannibal Aquatic Center who are currently not vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to wear masks when working indoors. Hannibal Parks & Recreation asks that members of the public continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines. Please stay home if you feel sick or have symptoms.