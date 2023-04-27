HANNIBAL — Signup is open for swim lessons at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.
Jenna McDonald, Aquatic Center director, encouraged parents to sign up as soon as possible.
“We can only serve a certain number of swimmers and the classes fill up quickly,” she said.
Swim lessons will be:
Session 1 — 12-12:40 p.m. June 19-22 and June 26-29
Session 2 — 6:10-6:50 p.m. June 19-22 and June 26-29
Session 3 — 6:10-6:50 p.m. July 10-13 and July 17-20
Online registration is available at https://hannibalparks.recdesk.com/Community/Home
Registration deadline for the first session is 5 p.m. Monday, June 12 but the registration will close when all 24 slots are filled. Children must be at least 4 years old to participate.
The cost for swim lessons is $65 per child.
The Aquatic Center will open 1-6 p.m. Saturday, June 3, weather permitting.
