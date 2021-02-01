CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Two men are at large after Pike County Sheriff's deputies witnessed a theft in rural Clarksville and began a pursuit where a law enforcement vehicle was struck by the get-away vehicle.
Deputies responded to rural Clarksville for a theft in progress, where they saw two people taking walnut trees from a historic cemetery at about 9:44 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. Two deputies plus a working dog in a single vehicle located a 2019 white Ram pickup truck on private property. Deputies activated their emergency equipment to detain the truck.
The truck attempted to ram the patrol vehicle. Deputies followed, eventually losing sight of the vehicle. A couple of minutes later, another deputy traveling south on Mo. 79 encountered the truck heading north at more than 120 mph with the headlights off. The deputy pursued the suspect, vehicle eventually losing the truck in a field near Pike 245.
The original deputies relocated the vehicle on Mo. 79 as it was headed south, traveling at more than 120 mph. Deputies followed the truck onto Hwy N to Pike County Route 234. The truck spun around, then rammed the patrol vehicle head on. The truck then headed across a field towards a tree line.
The deputies tried to head off the truck. Deputies were able to get close enough to identify the driver as Jesse Callaway, 45 of Troy, Mo., and the passenger as James Merlenbach, 53, of O’Fallon, Mo. The deputies could no longer continue the pursuit due to damage to the patrol vehicle.
A short time later, the truck was located by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper near Elsberry. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, eventually losing sight of the truck. The truck was located wrecked on Brownsmill Road near Winfield Lane. A ground search led by the Lincoln Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Highway Patrol and Elsberry Police Department did not locate the suspects.
Callaway and Merlenbach were charged on Jan. 29 by Pike County Prosecutor Alex Ellison with two counts of the class A felony of first-degree assault with special victim, a class E felony of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, a class E felony of resisting arrest/ fleeing. two counts of armed criminal action, a class D and E felonies for property damages, a class D felony of stealing and misdemeanor charges for trespassing, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident and exceeding the posted speed limit.
Bond for both suspects was set at $1,000,000 cash only by Judge Milan Berry.
One of the deputies in the patrol vehicle which was struck was treated for minor injuries at Pike County Hospital. At press time, both Callaway and Merlenbach were not in custody and may have fled the state.