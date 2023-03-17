Suspect faces multiple assault charges, parole violation following traffic stop

Greenfield

EOLIA, Mo. — Pike County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop involving Austin Greenfield, 27, on Monday at U.S. 61 and Route OO just north of Eolia.

Greenfield was being sought in connection with a domestic assault being investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department. When deputies attempted to place Greenfield into custody, they reported the suspect punched a deputy and attempted to flee.

