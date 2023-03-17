Suspect faces multiple assault charges, parole violation following traffic stop

EOLIA, Mo. — Pike County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop involving Austin Greenfield, 27, on Monday at U.S. 61 and Route OO just north of Eolia.
Greenfield was being sought in connection with a domestic assault being investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department. When deputies attempted to place Greenfield into custody, they reported the suspect punched a deputy and attempted to flee.
After deputies placed handcuffs on Greenfield, two of the deputies began exhibiting symptoms of fentanyl exposure. Both were administered Narcan, which helped with the symptoms.
A third deputy went to place Greenfield in the back of the patrol vehicle, and they also began showing symptoms of fentanyl exposure. The three deputies were treated by Pike County Ambulance District personnel.
Greenfield was transported to Pike County Hospital where he was evaluated and found medically fit to be in jail.
Pike county Prosecutor Alex Ellison charged Greenfield with Class A felonies of first-degree domestic assault, first-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree assault on law enforcement officers, Class B felonies of first-degree harassment and resisting arrest and a Class B misdemeanor of property damage.
Greenfield's bond was set at $500,000 cash only by Judge Milan Berry.
Law enforcement reported Greenfield was on parole from the Missouri Department of Corrections and was returned to DOC on Friday after a parole warrant was filed.
