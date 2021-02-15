Suspect charged after domestic disturbance

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man faces several charges after a domestic disturbance Friday morning.
The Hannibal Police Department responded to a disturbance report at 4:11 a.m. in the 200 block of South 10th Street. Officers said a female reported James Paul Holman, 44, of Hannibal, forced his way into her home, where the altercation occurred.
The police were told Holman left the house, shot a tire on a vehicle parked there, then backed into the vehicle before fleeing the scene. There were no injuries.
Holman was arrested at 10:14 a.m. Friday without incident and taken to Marion County Jail on a 24-hour hold. A handgun was recovered by the police during his arrest.
On Friday afternoon a warrant was issued in 10th Judicial Circuit Court. Holman is charged with assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and receiving stolen property. His bond was set at $100,000, cash only, and he remained in jail on Saturday.