HANNIBAL — A Saturday afternoon argument and reported shooting resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old male with several previous warrants.
NECOMM dispatchers alerted the Hannibal Police Department of a disturbance at about 4:27 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, and officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded to the 500 block of Mark Twain Ave. for a reported disturbance. Officers investigating the scene determined Kayveon K. Dorsey, 17, of Mexico, Mo. and a Hannibal woman were arguing. During the argument, Dorsey allegedly fired a handgun at the female, which missed her but struck the rear bumper of a vehicle passing by on Mark Twain Ave.
Officers searched Dorsey’s hotel room and recovered a firearm. Dorsey was taken to the Marion County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.
A warrant was issued by the Marion County Circuit Court Associate Division on Sunday, Dec. 6. Dorsey was charged with first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
Dorsey remains in the Marion County Jail. Dorsey also had outstanding warrants from Audrain County for dangerous drugs, forgery, resisting an Officer and domestic assault.