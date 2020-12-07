HANNIBAL — A Saturday afternoon argument and reported shooting resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old male with several previous warrants.

NECOMM dispatchers alerted the Hannibal Police Department of a disturbance at about 4:27 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, and officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded to the 500 block of Mark Twain Ave. for a reported disturbance. Officers investigating the scene determined Kayveon K. Dorsey, 17, of Mexico, Mo. and a Hannibal woman were arguing. During the argument, Dorsey allegedly fired a handgun at the female, which missed her but struck the rear bumper of a vehicle passing by on Mark Twain Ave.

Officers searched Dorsey’s hotel room and recovered a firearm. Dorsey was taken to the Marion County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.

A warrant was issued by the Marion County Circuit Court Associate Division on Sunday, Dec. 6. Dorsey was charged with first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $100,000 cash only.

Dorsey remains in the Marion County Jail. Dorsey also had outstanding warrants from Audrain County for dangerous drugs, forgery, resisting an Officer and domestic assault.

Recommended for you