HANNIBAL — The Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments is conducting surveys to measure broadband speed and accessibility needs in Marion County.
A speed test and surveys for residential and business internet customers are available online. Each survey takes about 10 minutes to complete.
Participants are asked to complete the speed test and select the respective survey.
Members of the Mark Twain Council of Governments will review the results to determine the need for providing affordable, high-speed broadband for Marion County residences and businesses.
The speed test link is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/28C5QYT.
The business survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2K2WKKP and the residential survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/28C5QYT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.