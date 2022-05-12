HANNIBAL — Bat biologists are celebrating the news that the number of endangered Indiana bats at Sodalis Nature Preserve has increased almost 20%.
The bat census at Sodalis, conducted in February 2022, confirms its place as the country’s most important hibernation spot for this species, with an estimated 215,296 Indiana bats.
Vona Kuczynska, biologist with the Missouri Ecological Services Field Office of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said researchers documented a total of 180,801 Indiana bats in 2019. “We hope this the increase is an indication of Indiana bats doing well and not declining due to white-nose syndrome.”
The census occurs every two years, with the exception of the last survey, which was delayed until 2022 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Biologists and volunteers conduct a count of Indiana bats in hibernacula — or hibernation sites where bats overwinter and wait out the insect-less months — across the species’ 22-state range.
For the 2022 count at Sodalis, more than 45 surveyors gathered in Hannibal to receive instructions on the exercise.
With near-military precision, the group formed teams and divided up responsibilities — bat counter, photographer, data recorder — and headed into the mine, each team assigned to a specific area within the maze-like interior. Armed with cameras, headlamps and maps, the teams spread throughout the different parts of the mine.
Overhead, clinging to the ceiling, sometimes within arm’s reach, were the bats. Hundreds, thousands of Indiana bats, along with a few other species. Looking up within the mine, in some places the ceiling appeared to be carpeted in bats.
Within four hours, the survey was complete. The humans moved out, leaving the bats in silent darkness to rest until the warm spring weather and insects would draw them out.
Back in offices and labs, biologists counted bat noses in photographs and tallied numbers from log sheets. Kuczynska helps coordinate the survey with the help of Missouri Department of Conservation. She reviews the data and looks at population trends after surveys are completed. Bats in Missouri continue to decline because of white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease introduced from outside the country that is responsible for killing millions of bats in the United States.
Kuczynska said, “The fungus likes cold climates and thrives on the walls of caves and mines during the winter. Unsuspecting bats return to the mine in the fall and collect the fungus on their bodies during hibernation through contact with cave walls. The fungus covers their skin, growing and spreading over their bodies for the duration of the winter. Some bats succumb to the fungus disease and are unable to survive the infection.”
However, as biologists have found, exposure to the fungus does not affect different types of bats the same way. Dramatic declines have occurred in populations of northern long-eared bats, tricolored bats and little brown bats.
In 2015, 4,507 little brown bat and 81 northern long-eared bat were counted during the Sodalis survey. In 2022, only 340 little brown bats and just two northern long-eared bats were found in the surveyed sections of the mine, demonstrating precipitous declines. Tricolored bats also showed steady declines from 1,257 to 420 individuals.
Indiana bats are also susceptible to the disease but are either generally less susceptible or the declines will take a longer time to affect the population compared to other types of bats. The last survey, which showed an increase in population size, may be an indication that Indiana bats in the mine are able to better resist white-nose syndrome disease and that the mine is providing a safe refuge for the colony.
Sodalis Nature Preserve was acquired by the City of Hannibal in 2016, the result of work by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Missouri Department of Conservation, The Conservation Fund and Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation to conserve the abandoned mine for endangered bats. Purchase of the property, and its ongoing management, is provided by the Flanagan South Pipeline Mitigation fund. Access to inside the mine is restricted for research and monitoring purposes only, but visitors are encouraged to enjoy the park’s paved and wooded trails.
The City of Hannibal encourages residents to be good stewards of the environment and our local wildlife by reporting instances of trespassing into the mine or gate vandalism. In such instances, please contact Hannibal’s Parks & Recreation Department at 573-221-0154 or the Hannibal Police Department at 573-221-0987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.