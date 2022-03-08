Surprise billboard near NEMO Humane Society reflects community support

HANNIBAL — Northeast Missouri Humane Society Director Elise Blue fondly remembered when a surprise appeared on the billboard just outside the shelter.
Blue was meeting with fellow board members and staff in the conference room, as they made the discovery with a peek through the window.
“Everybody grabbed my attention to look outside, and all of a sudden, we saw the billboard going up,” Blue said.
The donor has remained anonymous, and Blue expressed her thanks for the generous support. An anonymous donor also brought four bags of cat litter and four dog toys from Chewy. Blue said those supplies are needed throughout the year.
The top of the billboard reads “Adopt a pet,” and a row of dogs show off signs with comments like “choose me,” “I’m well-behaved” and “take me home.” Blue expressed her happiness for the generosity shown by the donors.
“It’s like Christmas, opening up presents, when we get the anonymous gifts,” Blue said.
With kitten season fast approaching, Blue was gathering information and feedback from other sources on Tuesday as she developed a new foster care system to help mother cats take care of their kittens.
Sometimes, a mother cat comes in that isn’t visibly pregnant. A few weeks later, she has given birth to kittens. Blue said the program will include food and support for foster families who care for the mother cat as she raises her young. When the kittens are old enough to return to shelter, staff members will work to find forever homes for them.
Blue stressed that constant support from community members and the NEMOHS Board of Directors have been crucial to the shelter’s ongoing efforts. In May, NEMOHS plans to open a Pet Washing Station.
Adoption fees have changed for the first time in almost 10 years — $50, kittens up to six months old — $65, and dogs and puppies — $150. Blue said costs of everyday supplies have risen, along with an increase in veterinary costs.
NEMOHS staff and board members are looking forward to appearing at Big River Comic Con on Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9. A board member will judge the Cos Paws contest on 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Animals will be on hand for people to check out, and adoption applications will be available. Staff members will be ready to answer any questions. Board members will also be assisting at the Pepsi booth, where $1 of each drink will be donated to NEMOHS.
More information about adopting an animal for their forever home, the forthcoming foster care program for cats or other topics related to NEMOHS is available by calling 573-221-9222, stopping by the shelter at 7135 Veterans Road or visiting their Facebook page.
