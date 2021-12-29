Support programs abound for area homeowners, home buyers

CENTER, Mo. — John McElfresh, of Center, Mo., took a hands-on approach toward constructing a new laundry room for his home, receiving valuable instruction and assistance from members of the Self-Help Housing crew with North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC).
McElfresh began the project for the new addition through the Self-Help Housing program in September. He worked alongside crew members including Self-Help Housing Supervisor Howard Sommer to construct the new laundry room. McElfresh is currently installing window and baseboard trim, following completion of the larger tasks at the early part of December.
He said the overall construction of the room is complete, and he remarked how good it looked. McElfresh shared his appreciation for the opportunity to make the improvement to his home with support from the Self-Help Housing crew members.
“It’s been a real help to me,” he said.
In addition to the Self-Help Housing Program, NECAC is preparing for additional funds in July to expand weatherization efforts for homes. The Home Repair Opportunity (HeRO) grant from the Missouri Housing Development Commission gives NECAC the opportunity to assist homeowners with repairs like a new roof — allowing for future weatherization efforts to be effective. NECAC is also slowly resuming in-person homeowner classes, which cover topics including budgeting, credit, how to shop for a home, how to shop for a lender and maintenance, said Carla Potts, deputy director for housing development.
“So, we just do the whole thing, trying to help people be knowledgeable and successful homeowners,” Potts said, adding how everyone gets a notebook with a glossary filled with important terms. “When you get to a lender or a closing, and they start saying things like principal, interest, taxes and insurance, and you don’t know what they’re talking about — you know now what they’re talking about.”
Potts said the pandemic slowed down the opportunities to have classes, but the situation is beginning to change. More classes are planned throughout NECAC’s service area, including the Homeownership Center at the Marion County Service Center in Hannibal.
Additional education opportunities include the Financial Fitness courses, which Potts said is a “prelude to homeownership” for people who need to improve their credit score or come up with a savings plan before they are ready to purchase a home.
People can also access the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development 502 Direct Loan through the Homeownership Center and learn more from their local County Service Center. The loan does not have a down payment, and there is a fixed interest rate over the course of a 33-year payback period (38 years for applicants who are unable to repay the loan over the shorter duration).
“It’s just one of the best loan products for low- to very-low-income families to become a homeowner,” Potts said.
McElfresh was eager to recommend the Self-Help Housing Program for anyone considering a similar project.
“I would encourage them to do it, because it can be a real help, and a real time saver and a real lifesaver,” he said. “I encourage anybody that’s eligible for it to put in for it.”
Potts looks forward to a busy 2022, with more opportunities available for people to become homeowners and for current homeowners to receive needed support.
“I think we really try to be that full-service shop,” she said. “If you own a home, and it needs to get fixed, you need to talk to NECAC. If you want to be a homeowner, you need to talk to NECAC.”
More information is available by contacting their local NECAC County Service Center or by calling Potts at 573-324-6622.
