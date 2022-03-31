HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Board of Public Works (HBPW) is no stranger to the impact that COVID is having on its ability to acquire needed electrical components. According to a national organization the pandemic-related challenges being faced by utilities will not be resolved in the near future.
“The American Public Power Association (APPA) is continuing to emphasize and warn that electric grid equipment supply chain delays are putting economic development and disaster response at risk,” said Darrin Gordon, general manager of the HBPW, to the HBPW Board during its March meeting.
The situation is expected to worsen, according to the APPA. Almost all public power utilities surveyed expect they will have an increased need for electric grid equipment in the coming years. However, most are concerned those needs will not be met. Sixty of 70 respondents said transformers, followed by meters, are their primary concern.
The APPA said that supply line disruptions could force public power utilities to cancel or delay “non-essential” work, including those needed for economic development.
The APPA warns that communities could be at serious risk of hindered disaster response because they lack the stock of emergency equipment necessary to repair their damaged systems. In addition, other utilities, which are also facing delays and equipment shortages, may be unwilling to give up their limited stock for mutual aid.
“With this very significant and serious warning, the HBPW has made significant orders recognizing increased costs and delays in deliveries,” Gordon said. “We are also increasing the efforts to utilize existing parts and equipment more fully. Repairs instead of replacement will be more fully utilized, recognizing that the effect may be longer time frames for repairs.”
