HANNIBAL — As the impact of COVID-19 and Omicron on the health of Hannibal residents seems to be lessening, the pandemic’s impact is as strong as ever on the supply chain that is relied upon by the Hannibal Board of Public Works.
“The cost of materials and equipment have gone up significantly and delivery times have gone up as well,” said Darrin Gordon, general manager of the HBPW.
Cited as an example by Gordon were the transformers used for single and double residents. According to Gordon, they have risen in price from $1,500 to $6,000 or more per unit.
The pandemic is impacting more than simply the cost of items. Gordon said that previously large orders of transformers could be expected in three to four months. Currently the delivery time is frequently longer than 12 months.
“We are also finding that the cost of products made with copper or brass, which includes the majority of our water distribution meters, valves and fittings, have doubled in cost,” Gordon said. “We are also experiencing that anything with circuit-computers, controllers and mechanical equipment managed by circuits are escalating in cost but more critically are extending their delivery times to often greater than 12 months.”
Gordon said the HBPW recognizes that its purchasing efforts going forward must reflect the impact of the new supply chain.
“We anticipate the need to do more repairs of the existing equipment because there is less surety that there will be replacement equipment in the future,” added the HBPW’s general manager.
