HANNIBAL — Super Suppers are now available to every elementary school student in Hannibal, and the number of meals has increased from January to February now that Veterans Elementary School and Oakwood Elementary School are part of the program.
Stacey Nicholas, chief development officer at Douglass Community Services, said every elementary school in Hannibal is part of the Super Suppers Program through DCS, which provides students with an after-school meal every day. Super Suppers were served to 12,972 youth in January, increasing to 13,172 for February. Nicholas said the Super Suppers are vital for many families in the area, especially during this time.
“It’s really important that we continue to meet needs,” Nicholas said. “People are still struggling. Food insecurity is still high — we’re not out of this pandemic, and we are definitely not out of the economic challenges that come with this pandemic. If we’re going to say we build strong families, one of the ways we can do that is making sure kids have enough food.”
Volunteers put together an average of 1,200 meals every day. Nicholas said plans are coming together to reach more children with meals during the summer, making a smooth transition from one feeding program into the next.
“Feeding hungry kids is not about politics or religion or race or anything, it’s just what we do as a healthy community,” Nicholas said.
Nicholas said volunteers are always needed to assist with preparing and distributing meals every day. More information and opportunities to volunteer are available by calling Chandra McBride at 573-719-3336.