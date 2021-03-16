Hannibal, MO (63401)

Today

Rain likely. High 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.