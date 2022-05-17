HANNIBAL — A picnic this Sunday will set efforts into motion for The Walk to End Alzheimer's for the Hannibal area.
Hannibal Walk Manager Doug Geist is excited for the chance to return to town and gather a crowd in support of those affected by Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia. A special picnic will feature discussions about this fall's Walk to End Alzheimer's, along with prizes and a selection of unique toppings to transform hot dogs into "Bad Dogs".
Planning committee members will meet at 2 p.m. at Shelter 1 near the playground at Huckleberry Park. Guests are invited to join in the discussion for the walk.
Geist loves how there are so many festivals in Hannibal, and he made sure this year's walk didn't conflict with another event. The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Later that day, Hannibal's Oktoberfest takes place downtown. Geist commended everyone he worked with so far in the area and noted the steadfast outpouring of support.
Geist looks forward to the chance for people of all ages to show their support for efforts to care for and support caregivers, family members and loved ones affected by the disease.
"There's always somebody there to include you, and that's what I've loved about Hannibal. I've just felt so included," Geist said.
The “old-fashioned, get-together picnic” will include a potluck meal. People are encouraged to bring a dish or drink to share, and food will be served at 3 p.m.
So far, three or four contests have been set up for registered teams, Geist said. A goal for this year is to bring 25 teams together, consisting of about 200 participants.
After the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's, several people didn't return in 2020 or 2021 amid the pandemic. But Geist stressed that donations “didn't falter at all” during the past two years.
Geist said many walk participants were grateful the event was open last year with additional precautions. This year, he looks forward to welcoming even more new faces along with returning guests who share the same mission.
"Alzheimer's is devastating," he said. "We haven't had anybody survive it yet and getting Alzheimer's means that you're going to lose your life in a really tragic way — and it's going to be super hard on your family. And just knowing that makes it all the more important to me that when we do have those precious times to get together, that we have good ones."
For Geist, the seriousness of the situation is balanced in demonstrations of support, having fun and making positive memories together. The Promise Garden flower ceremony starts at 9 a.m. Oct. 1 and reflects remembrance, compassion and hope.
A blue flower is carried by someone who has Alzheimer's or dementia, a yellow flower is for people who support or care for someone dealing with dementia, and a purple flower is carried in remembrance of someone who passed away from the disease.
The orange flower represents everyone else who wants to show support. Hope is reflected in the white flower, which signifies the first person who will survive Alzheimer's when a cure is discovered.
People are invited to the Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association — Greater Missouri. The meetings take place from 4-5:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month, at Beth Haven Retirement Community, 500 Pleasant St.
Geist said everyone involved is excited for the chance to gather and show their support. He thanked members of local groups and organizations who make a difference each year. For example, crews with Hannibal Parks & Recreation volunteer to set up signs along the walk route.
More information is available by contacting Geist at 316-200-0684 or dgeist@alz.org or visiting https://www.facebook.com/groups/HannibalWalktoEndAlzheimers/
