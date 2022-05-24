HANNIBAL — As school ends and the Hannibal Aquatic Center opens, it’s a good time to celebrate hard work in the classroom.
Honor Roll Day at the Hannibal Aquatic Center is Sunday, May 29. Students entering fourth grade through high school may bring a report card showing a B average to the Aquatic Center and will receive free admission.
The Aquatic Center opens for the season at noon Saturday.
