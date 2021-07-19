MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City man suffered moderate injuries Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crashed occurred at 5:30 a.m., July 18, on Route Z, 3 miles north of Monroe City.
A 2010 Chevrolet Camaro was being driven southbound by 20-year-old Nolan M. Pennewell of Monroe City.
The patrol reported the vehicle ran off the left side of the road where it struck a fire hydrant and overturned.
Pennewell, who was wearing a safety device, indicated he would seek treatment of his injuries.