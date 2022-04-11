NEW LONDON, Mo. — A New London woman suffered serious injuries Sunday night in a one-vehicle crash in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 7:14 p.m., April 10, on Camp Creek Lane, 3 miles north of New London.
Involved in the mishap was a 2000 Polaris Magnum ATV driven by 47-year-old Lori A. Cox of New London.
According to the accident report the vehicle overturned when the driver attempted to make a turn, ejecting the driver.
Cox, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Ralls County ambulance.
