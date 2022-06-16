HANNIBAL — Groups of smiling students asked questions and got a firsthand look at some of procedures and equipment used by the community’s emergency personnel Thursday.
Assistant Principal Heidi Hansen explained that summer school students in first through fifth grades at Veterans Elementary School spend the first part of each day with an academic focus. The second half is devoted to community presenters — guests on Thursday afternoon included representatives from Hannibal Fire Department, Hannibal Police Department and Marion County Ambulance District.
Children from each grade gathered outside, eager to hear from each of the guest presenters. Air Evac Lifeteam officials planned to arrive early in the afternoon but were called to respond to an emergency just before the scheduled time.
Mark Kempker, public information coordinator with the Hannibal Fire Department, said each emergency responder is ready to respond at a moment’s notice. In past years, he and fellow firefighters have had to leave at a “moment’s notice” to respond to an emergency call.
He stressed how emergency personnel work together all the time when an emergency arises, and that cooperation of “neighbors helping neighbors” extends throughout the community regarding the common goal of safety. The Thursday visit reinforced how children can always trust emergency personnel and ask questions they may not have the opportunity to ask.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to get out in the community, right as summer is going,” Kempker said. “It gives the police department, the fire department and the ambulance district an opportunity to talk just a little bit about appropriate-aged safety. It gives the kids a chance to hang out and see all the cool cars and cool equipment.”
He added how the afternoon was a great moment to interact with the youth and give them a glimpse of what a future career as a police officer, firefighter or EMS professional would look like. Children took turns climbing aboard the fire truck, peering into the police patrol vehicle and the ambulance to look around.
Many of them responded with “ooh” and “whoa” as they learned and explored. Fifth grader Annie Webb looked forward to the opportunity to visit with all of the emergency responders lined up near the school.
“I think it’s going to be really neat. I cannot wait to explore the fire truck and hear what they have to say about it. The police car, I think, will be really interesting and neat,” she said. “Overall, I’m just really excited.”
Annie was excited to visit with the Air Evac officials as well, but she and fellow students knew it was important that they were helping someone who needed them.
Firefighter Brendan Davis and Engineer Sam Stolte showed implements like a chainsaw, rotary saw, the “jaws of life” and the water connections and hose atop the firetruck to enthusiastic students.
Nearby, Corporal Victor Mathews and Lieutenant Jason Locke switched the strobe lights on and showed the students some unique details within each patrol vehicle.
“It’s really fun to let the kids come out here and interact with us, ask questions and check out the neat equipment,” Locke said. “We want them to know that we’re approachable.”
Marion County Ambulance District EMS professionals Halee Calvin and Rachel Sutlief enjoyed sharing the evening with the students from each grade, too. Sutlief climbed onto the stretcher after Calvin removed it from the back of the ambulance, waving and exclaiming, “Bye, Rachel!” after she was carefully buckled in and lifted back into the vehicle.
“I think this is a good experience for kids, especially in town, to see what they have to offer for careers in their future. And if anybody ever has to respond to their house, to know that they don’t have to be scared — that we’re just here to help them,” Calvin said. “The kids enjoy it. They like seeing all the cool lights, sirens and how stuff works — and some kids just think the world of us. I enjoy doing it.”
