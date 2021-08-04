HANNIBAL — Average attendance in the Hannibal School District’s summer school program this year was up a little over 2020, but lagged behind pre-pandemic figures.
This year’s summer school, which concluded June 25, had an average daily attendance of 490 students, with a high of 564 students in attendance on June 16, according to Assistant Superintendent Shawn Brown. In comparison, the average daily attendance last year during summer school was 476 students. The one day high water mark for attendance was 533.
Superintendent Susan Johnson noted a significant difference in the last two summer school sessions.
“If you remember last school year we weren’t able to have it in June as we traditionally do. We had it later, at the end of July,” she said during the recent July meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education.
One thing the summer sessions in 2020 and 2021 had in common was that their focus was on overcoming learning loss in language arts and math.
“I think our kids need as much learning as they can get,” Johnson said.
Brown reported that the average daily attendance during summer school in 2019 was 665 while in 2018 it was 542. He added that in both 2019 and 2018 the summer session was focused more on fun activities and enrichment.
“My hope is that as we move past COVID we can begin to take a look at summer school in that lens once again and see an increase in student participation and attendance,” Brown wrote in a memo to the school board.
Johnson expressed satisfaction in the summer session that recently concluded.
“All things considered our numbers remained very steady if not high,” she said. “I really am pleased with that.”