HANNIBAL — The Summer Reading Program Kick-Off Party in Central Park scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, has been postponed to 2 p.m. June 8 due to the forecast of rain.
The “Fin-Tastic” Summer Reading Program has taken over Hannibal Free Public Library. This year’s theme is "Oceans of Possibilities," providing an underwater adventure from May 27 through Aug. 3.
“We want the event to be fun for everyone and it may not be as enjoyable if it is wet or muddy,” said Caitlin Greathouse, assistant director at Hannibal Free Public Library.
Library staff members are hopeful that the rain will hold out for June 8.
Hannibal Free Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Patrons of all ages are encouraged to visit the library during these normal business hours to register and learn more about the Summer Reading Program.
“Hannibal Free Public Library hosts a reading program for all ages from birth through 999. We have fun events for everyone,” Greathouse said.
The library will close early at noon Wednesday, June 8 to allow staff to set up for the party.
More information is available by visiting https://sites.google.com/view/hfplsummerreading/ or calling 573-221-0222.
This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of the State.
