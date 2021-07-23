HANNIBAL — Summer Reading continues at Hannibal Free Public Library through Wednesday, Aug. 4.
However, all in-building programming is suspended through Tuesday, Aug. 10. This includes the Pre-Teen Party, Teen Night, Preschool Story Time, Babies and Books and Read and Glue. The Library remains open.
Take and Make craft kits are still available. Summer Reading participants of all ages are encouraged to continue to read and report. All hours and books must be recorded by noon on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Entries for the grand prize drawings must also be made at that time.
The finale "Party in the Park" will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, in Central Park. (The Library building will be closed in the afternoon because of the event.) If it rains, the event will be cancelled, and the grand prize drawings will be held on Facebook Live. Prizes may be claimed through 5 p.m., on Wednesday, August 25. The library will also be participating in the Hannibal Arts Council's Wild & Wacky Art Adventure from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7, in Central Park.
More information is available by contacting Hannibal Free Public Library, 200 S. 5th Street, 573-221-0222, www.hannibal.lib.mo.us. They can also be reached on Facebook.