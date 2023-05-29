MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake is seeking applicants for the summer of the 2023 recreation season to fill temporary park ranger positions.
The term of the positions is 90 days, with the potential for an extension. The individuals hired are to report immediately and will be required to work a 40-hour per week schedule, including day shifts, night shifts, weekends, and holidays. Salary ranges from $30,015.00 to $37,696 depending upon qualifications.
Basic requirements and qualifications for positions include:
- High School graduate, college graduate with associate degree or above, or enrolled student in a technical or vocational school, two- or four-year college or university, graduate or professional school, at a qualifying educational institution on a half-time or full- time basis, pursuing a qualifying degree or certificate.
- Good academic standing with a cumulative 2.0 grade point average.
- Transcripts and/or proof of enrollment/acceptance letter.
- Detailed resume showing eligibility for this position.
- U.S. Citizenship
- Minimum age of 18 years old
Applicants are asked to submit a prepared resume and transcript to the Mark Twain Lake Project Office. Documents can be provided to the office in person, by mail, or by email at clara.m.queen@usace.army.mil. Submission are due by Monday, June 5.
More information is available by calling the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at 573-735-4097.
