MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake is seeking applicants for the summer of the 2023 recreation season to fill temporary park ranger positions.

The term of the positions is 90 days, with the potential for an extension. The individuals hired are to report immediately and will be required to work a 40-hour per week schedule, including day shifts, night shifts, weekends, and holidays. Salary ranges from $30,015.00 to $37,696 depending upon qualifications.

