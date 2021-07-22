HANNIBAL — Sodalis Nature Preserve is a feast for the senses, and a night hike is the perfect way to enjoy not only the sights but the sounds.
Summer Night Serenade will be 8 p.m. Friday, July 30, a night hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve.
Gale Rublee, Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature educator, said participants will be urged to pay attention to the sounds and signs of nighttime insects.
The full program lasts about two hours and follows a two-mile paved trail. Participants are welcome to stay with the group or return to the parking lot on their own. Activities include seasonal observations, sensory activities and information about the creation of Sodalis Nature Preserve.
Rublee is a nationally certified interpreter guide with more than 30 years of experience as a nature educator and storyteller. She is a founding member of the Mississippi Hills Missouri Master Naturalist Chapter in Hannibal. As a nationally certified interpreter guide, she loves interpreting natural and human history for Hannibal residents and visitors alike.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature programs are free but space is limited and reservations are required by calling Hannibal Parks & Recreation at 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.