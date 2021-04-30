HANNIBAL — Douglass Community Services will be modifying the USDA Summer Meals Program because of the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The USDA has granted specific waiver that will allow us to serve more meals while, simultaneously supporting social distancing,” Douglass’ Chief Development Officer Stacey Nicholas said.
This summer, Douglass will distribute meal packs that contain five breakfasts and five lunches. Meal packs will be distributed once a week, on either Tuesday or Thursday depending on the schedule of participants. Under the USDA waivers, parents or guardians can collect meals for each child in their household.
“We believe that a one-time-a-week bulk distribution with five breakfasts and five lunches will be easier on our families,” Nicholas said.
“Douglass is honored to be a leading supplier of youth meals in Northeast Missouri.”
The Douglass Summer Meals Program in Hannibal will begin Tuesday, June 8 and run through Thursday, Aug. 12. Families can choose to get their meals at the Douglass Food Pantry from 1-3:30 p.m. or at the Shirley Bomar Building on Munger Lane from 10 a.m. to noon.
“Because of the amount of food given to each child at distribution, we will require enrollment for the program. There are no fees or charges,” Nicholas said. “We just need to know how much food to purchase each week.”
Enrollment forms will be sent home with Hannibal Public School students and are available in the Douglass Food Pantry or from the Douglass Facebook page.
Enrollment forms should be returned by May 20.
“We look forward to this new structure and making it possible for even more families to receive Summer Meals,” Nicholas said.
Serving Northeast Missouri, Douglass Community Services is a trusted partner in building strong kids, strong families and strong communities.