STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The USDA Summer Meals program at Douglass Community Services is providing a record number of meals to young people in Northeast Missouri.
In May and June, Douglass and its collaborating partners provided 33,702 lunches, 33,560 breakfasts and 40 snacks. The meals program is made possible through a collaboration between Douglass Community Services and community groups, such as food pantries, churches and businesses.
“Local volunteers make this program possible,” Community Outreach
Initiatives Director Stephanie Himmel said. “Douglass is honored to work with these wonderful local volunteers to ensure that kids are fed and families are supported.
The USDA Summer Meals Program provides seven breakfasts and seven lunches at a once-a-week bulk distribution. Meals are provided to all youth under age 18 at no cost. Sites are located in Canton, Mo., Palmyra, Mo., Lewistown, Mo., New London, Mo., Monroe City, Mo., Shelbyville, Mo., Shelbina, Mo., Clarence, Mo. and Hannibal. Sign up opportunities are available by contacting Himmel at 573-221-3892 or communityoutrach@douglassonline.org. The program runs through mid-August.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Douglass Community Services is a trusted partner in building strong kids, strong families and strong communities.