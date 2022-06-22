Summer meals program serves up nutrition, positive interaction in region

HANNIBAL — Each day, volunteers for the local Summer Meals program deliver fresh, ready-to-eat lunches to youth 18 years of age and younger.
The lunches are kid-friendly, USDA-approved meals packed with items such as Uncrustables sandwiches, wraps, fresh fruits, vegetables with Ranch dip and chocolate milk.
The meals are delivered to Hannibal parks, recreation centers and churches at staggered times. The Summer Meals program is made possible through a partnership between the USDA and Douglass Community Services, along with crucial support from a team of volunteers who prepare and deliver each day’s meals.
Stacey Nicholas, Chief Development Officers at DCS, explained that Hannibal Parks & Recreation, local churches and other entities has made the program possible so youth can get a nutritious lunch each day.
Along with various locations across Hannibal, summer lunches are delivered in Palmyra, three times a week to locations in Shelby County and to two sites in Ralls County.
Nicholas stressed the vital role filled by volunteers like Susan Stitt. She brought a cooler filled with meals, along with sidewalk chalk and play dough, greeting kids at the large pavilion in Huckleberry Park and the small shelter near the Hannibal Ramp Park.
“If we didn’t have volunteers, kids wouldn’t get fed — end of story,” Nicholas said.
Stitt smiled as she handed out meals on a breezy Wednesday in Huckleberry Park. She emphasized how the program — which typically provides 60 to 70 meals to children in Marion County — represents more than a nutritious lunch.
“Summer is hard for kids, whether it’s keeping busy, or keeping fed. This may be the one time they get some positive interaction during the day,” Stitt said.
She shared how rewarding the interaction is each time she gets to visit.
“I enjoy it, and the kids have all been super,” she said as she happily handed out some chalk to a girl enjoying her meal.
The Hannibal schedule for this year’s program includes:
- Dorsey Park — 11:30 a.m. to noon
- Stemmons Park (by Willow Street Church — 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Huckleberry Park — 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Hannibal Aquatic Center — 11:30 a.m. to noon
- First Christian Church — 11:30 a.m. to noon
- Mission 180 — 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday
- Centerville Road Apartments — 11:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday
Nicholas explained volunteers are still needed to prepare and deliver the meals. She also welcomed local Vacation Bible School organizers to reach out about receiving meals as the programs begin this season.
More information is available by contacting Harold Smith at 573-221-3892.
